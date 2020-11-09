GreenTalk Special (ENG) | Guest: David Karvala

#GreenTalk

Human rights in the European Union in times of pandemic

Guest: David Karvala

Welcome to #GreenTalk with the special topic “Human rights in the European Union in times of pandemic”. Our moderator Yvonne Gaspar, known from “Arts & Culture“, spoke with the political activist David Karvala from Barcelona (Catalonia).

The question that apparently affects many people in the corona crisis is that of the future and the shaping of society. Human rights are essential for this. But they are in danger, also in Europe. More and more people are fleeing from climate change, wars and violence. Right-wing ideologies are gaining ground. Democracies are trembling. What needs to be done? Are there solutions?

Taking the destiny into your own hands

Yvonne talks to David about Marxism and the idea of permanent revolution. But the independence movement in Catalonia is also addressed, because human rights are touched sensitively there. Must state be rethought? It turns out that the economic system puts capital above people. This state of affairs must also be questioned, and above all what the future of the younger generations should look like. What can they do to take their destiny into their own hands?

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” – Article 1: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

About David Karvala

David Karvala was born in Finland and grew up in London. He started his political activity in the Anti Nazi League, the united movement that defeated the then fascist party in Britain, the National Front, in the late 1970s. In 1984, during the historic year-long miners’ strike, he joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), a revolutionary Marxist organisation in favour of international socialism based on democratic self-organisation from below.

David Karvala has lived in Barcelona, Catalonia, since 1993. He was one of the organisers and spokespeople of the Catalan antiwar movement in 2001-2010, and since 2010 has been one of the key activists and spokespeople of Unity Against Fascism and Racism, the broad movement against the far right in Catalonia. He is a member of Marx21, part of the international socialist tendency.

David’s Blog: http://davidkarvala.blogspot.com

Marx21: https://marx21.net

Unitat contra el feixisme i el racisme: https://ucfr.cat

World against racism: https://worldagainstracism.org

