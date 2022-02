Tja, jetzt knallt’s. So ist das.

2. You will learn lessons.

You are enrolled in a full-time informal school called life. Each day in this school you will have the opportunity to learn lessons. You may like the lesson or think them irrelevant and stupid.

3. There are no mistakes, only lessons.

Growth is a process of trial and error, experimentation. The „failed“ experiments are so much a part of the process as the experiment that ultimately works.

4. A lesson is repeated until it is learned.

A Lesson will be presented to you in various forms until you have learned it, then you can go on the next lesson.